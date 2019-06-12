A MOTORIST was taken to hospital after a crash on the A64.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single-vehicle accident happened on the Malton bypass at 6.38pm last night.
A spokeswoman said crews from Malton and Pickering made the scene safe, using a winch to right the car back onto its four wheels and drag it off the carriageway and onto the recovery vehicle.
"Crews also helped clear debris from the road," she said. "The driver of the car was out on arrival and he was left in the hands of the ambulance crew."
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one casualty was taken to York Hospital, primarily to be checked over.
