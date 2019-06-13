A 40-YEAR-OLD man has admitted starting a fireball that destroyed a fish and chip shop in Selby town centre.

Lubos Filek, of Barlby Road, Selby, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court on Tuesday this week, to arson of Abbey Fisheries being reckless as to whether life would be endangered on March 21.

He was on a suspended prison sentence at the time and has a previous conviction for having an air rifle in a Selby pub.

His case was adjourned for psychiatric and probation reports.

He was remanded in custody until he is due come back to court to be sentenced on July 19.