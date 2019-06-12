POLICE have cordoned off a city centre street in York.

Colliergate has been shut at both ends after raiders have ripped a cash point from the window at the Post Office which is about half way down the street opposite Barnitts.

The road is closed to traffic and pedestrians and police scenes of crime are at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a break-in at the Post Office at 3.56am today and a cash machine had been raided, and they are investigating whether any cash was stolen.

The attack follows two incidents in 48 hours last month where thieves broke into cash machines in York at Today's Express on Haxby Road and the Select Convenience store and Post Office on Moor Lane in Huntington.

More to follow.

Police at the scene in Colliergate this morning Picture: Haydn Lewis

Morning! Just to say despite some of Colliergate not currently accessible this morning, Barnitts is still open for business as usual — Barnitts Ltd (@barnitts) June 12, 2019