THREE York restaurants have made it into a list of the top 100 eateries in the country.

Skosh, Roots York and Le Cochon Aveugle are in the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards shortlist, which celebrates the best restaurants across the UK.

The Black Swan at Oldstead was also handed a place in the top 100.

Launched in 2007, the prestigious awards are judged by more than 200 experts from across the industry including food writers, chefs and restaurateurs.

Skosh, in Micklegate, came 40 and was commended for its small experimental dishes that take "one’s palate on many twist and turns", while Le Cochon Aveugle placed 95 and was praised for its blind tasting menu, which was "mischievous and daring that adds to the excitement of dining".

Meanwhile, Roots restaurant in Marygate - owned by Michelin starred head chef Tommy Banks - came 42nd in the list. Mr Banks' other pub, the Black Swan at Oldstead, achieved 29th spot - being described as "an experience that is worth the pilgrimage".

Skosh owner Neil Bentinck said: “To be included in this list is a privilege in itself.

“What makes it all the more special is the voting, which is by chefs and industry professionals, meaning it’s very personal.

“A huge thank you goes out to all the amazing staff at Skosh who carry forward our vision and all our customers who support us so much.”

Owner of Le Cochon Aveugle, Joshua Overington, said: “I think this is the first time York has had a restaurant on the list, so to have three shows great progression. To be recognised is amazing and reinforces all mine, my wife’s and our team's hard work.”

Mr Banks said that he and his team were "really happy" with the results, adding he was "extremely proud of the teams at both Roots York and The Black Swan Oldstead for their hard work".