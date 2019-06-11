TWO motorcyclists who died in a head-on crash in North Yorkshire have been named by police.

They are Paul Dee, aged 63, from Redcar and Graham Bowen, aged 56, from Stockton on Tees.

They died when their machines collided on the B1257 near Chop Gate, north of Helmsley, on Sunday.

Paul worked as a police officer with Cleveland Police for 30 years,working in a number of roles for Cleveland Police including firearms and traffic, and he was also the sergeant responsible for the motorbike section, said the Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Richard Lewis.

“Paul was a much respected and loved officer and was proud of being a police officer for three decades," he said.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with Paul’s family and I am visiting them to offer my condolences in person. We have also offered additional support to any of our colleagues that are impacted by the loss of Paul.”

Paul's family said: “Our family are heartbroken at the tragic and untimely loss of a loving husband, father, stepfather, father-in-law, grandad and brother.

“Paul was a dedicated police officer for 30 years and an ambulance driver for four years after retiring from the police.

“He was even more dedicated to his family and large circle of friends.

“We all love and miss him every minute. Taken too soon and sadly missed.”