THE case against a man accused of carrying out a series of raids on takeaways over the Easter weekend has collapsed.

York magistrates heard that the prosecution took too long to provide the defence with details of the evidence against Scott Berkley.

Mr Berkley, 43, of the Changing Lives hostel, Union Street, York, faced three allegations of trying to break into takeaways and one of burgling a takeaway.

He denied all charges and was formally acquitted.

Defence solicitor Andrew Craven said that though the court had made orders that all evidence should be served before June, the prosecution did not serve some evidence until June 3, 4, and 6. The trial was listed for June 10.

He said that didn’t give him and Mr Berkley sufficient time to prepare their case.

The CPS provided no explanation for the late service.

Magistrates said: “We feel there is a serious prejudicial impact on the defendant because of the late service of the evidence.”

They refused permission for the CPS to use any of the evidence served in June. The prosecution then offered no evidence on all charges.