THE Yorkshire Ambulance Service has celebrated 20 years of community first responders (CFRs).

CFRs are volunteers trained to attend medical emergencies in their community and provide vital care, comfort and reassurance.

The first scheme began in Rotherham, in 1999 and now has 945 CFRs who belong to 271 groups across Yorkshire

The milestone was celebrated in York on June 1, when Yorkshire Ambulance Service hosted an afternoon tea for CFRs who have served for more than 10 years. The event tied in with Volunteers’ Week which recognised outstanding volunteers.