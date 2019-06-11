THE Duke of York is to visit the Great Yorkshire Show next month.
Prince Andrew will go to the agricultural show on the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, on Thursday July 11, the final day of the three-day event.
He will meet officials, competitors and exhibitors and tour some of the highlights of the show now in its 161st year.
Show director Charles Mills said: "We very much look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness."
The show, which attracts more than 130,000 visitors over the three days, takes place between Tuesday Tuesday July 9 and Thursday July 11.