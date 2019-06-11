YORK has been named by Booking.com as one of the top UK cities for its 'hosting skills.'
In a UK comparison based on all reviews over two years, the city raked in particularly positive reviews in terms of average staff score, said a spokeswoman for the leading digital travel platform.
She said the city's top ten properties for being ‘hosts with the most' - not in chronological order - were The Old Potting Shed, 5 Centurion Square, The Piglets, Central York, York Central no.2, Coppergate Apartment, Avondale Guesthouse, Grove House Bed & Breakfast, 100 Centurion Square and Tower Guesthouse.
She added that wider research revealed by Booking.com showed how the role of a host was vital to the overall experience of a guest.
"Booking.com revealed that guests most appreciate hosts who make them ‘feel at home,' as well as hosts that can give them that local insight and ‘insider’ knowledge about the best places to visit in the area," she said.