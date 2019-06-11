A YORK rugby club is to use a £3,000 donation to help fund an extension to its changing facilities.

Heworth Amateur Rugby League Club (ARLFC) received the money from The Pavers Foundation, on behalf of Ian and Debbie Paver, of the shoe retailers Pavers.

The club plans to build four new changing rooms to accommodate a growing number of players; it currently has about 300 players across all age groups, from under 7s to adult open-age sides.

Debbie Paver, trustee of The Pavers Foundation, said: “The club is very close to our hearts as Ian used to play for them many years ago.

"They give all ages the opportunity to compete in rugby matches and allow them to be part of a fun team environment.

"Maintenance work has been needed on the property for a while; we’re pleased to be able to give something back to the club and to our community through The Pavers Foundation.”

Steve Towse, team manager, thanked the foundation and Ian and Debbie for initiating the donation.

"It was extremely kind and helped us reach our goal in order to build the changing rooms," he said. "This year we have 15 teams in the club, which is the highest number we’ve ever seen, so our new changing rooms are essential."