A FORMER RAF airfield near Tadcaster could become the 'Pinewood of the north.'
So says Chris Makin, owner of Church Fenton airfield, after Selby District Council approved plans to convert existing aerodrome buildings into studios, with outline permission for the development of a creative, digital and media industries employment hub.
The council's executive member with responsibility for economic development, Cllr David Buckle, said the scheme was a 'fantastic opportunity to deliver great quality jobs,' adding:"This development focuses on a sector of the UK economy that's growing fast and now is a great time to be working with the creative industries to make something really special in our area."
A council spokesman said that once fully operational, the creative hub and studios could eventually support around 1,800 permanent jobs in the creative and digital sector.
Mr Makin said: “We have the will, the expertise and the capacity to create the Pinewood of the north here.
"The UK’s creative industry has witnessed a period of significant growth in recent years and is now worth a record £84 billion to the UK economy."