FISH will be on the walls as well as the menu at Partisan from today.
Jocasta Shakespeare's Japanese-inspired fish artworks go on show at the York café and restaurant in Micklegate for the summer.
Jocasta grew up in Wales, the Middle East and London, before escaping to India to work on a tiger reserve and then travelling around the world as a freelance journalist. She brought up two feral children in rural Derbyshire and latterly she has eloped to the seas. Along the way, she has developed a translation of the traditional Japanese Gyotaku technique – the process of recording fish catches using inks and rice paper – into a multimedia art form.
Working with the bodies of fish from local markets, Jocasta uses Gesso, oils, pastels, raw pigments and glazes in her London studio to create her fish paintings from her adventures in Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and around Britain.
"Jocasta follows the tradition of 'Nature Morte' or a fascination with the cycle of life and death, where the presence of decay or wear, even at the height of fulfilment and power, gives poignancy to beauty," says Partisan co-owner and exhibition curator Florencia Clifford.
Jocasta's exhibition will run until the end of August.