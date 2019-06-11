SPONSORED CONTENT

AT TalkTalk, we’re passionate about the positive role technology can play in improving people’s lives. While nothing beats real human interaction, technology plays a vital role in helping young people to express themselves and enjoy the world around them.

With help from our partner Internet Matters – a not-for-profit organisation that empowers parents and carers to keep children safe in the digital world – we’re offering three top tips to help families stay safe online as York’s UFO is rolled out across York.

1. Take the time to think about what they can view online

Internet Matters recommends teaching children to really think carefully about what they’re seeing online. One way to make sure they don’t click on any harmful websites in the first place is to filter, block, and approve sites that their devices can access.

2. Help them understand the impact of their tech use

Internet Matters recommends that teens should be encouraged to avoid using social media as a substitute for real friendships and connections.

3. Watch the clock

Internet Matters advises encouraging children to find a middle ground between using screens, and spending time out and about with friends and family. Some use a simple family agreement to limit the hours spent on screens, while others prefer to use apps to automatically set time limits on selected websites.

With a full fibre connection from York’s UFO, you can enjoy lightning fast speeds averaging more than 900Mb, enabling you to download a two-hour HD film in several seconds, or 100 songs in three seconds.

York’s UFO from TalkTalk costs £27.50 per month for 24 months (offer ends 13 June 2019) and is available in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton and parts of Holgate and The Groves. It will be available to 55,000 homes and businesses across the city by 2020. To find out if you can connect to York’s UFO visit talktalk.co.uk/ufo and enter your postcode.