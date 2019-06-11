ALAN Latham, one of the producers of the deliciously eccentric comedy drama Sometimes Always Never, will introduce Saturday's 8.30pm screening at City Screen, York.

"After the film ends, we shall be retiring to the Riverside Bar for a celebratory drink, open to any cinemagoers to join us," says City Screen marketing manager Dave Taylor. "We consider this to be a local premiere of the film, thanks to the involvement of the North Yorkshire production company Highfield, previously known as GSP Studios, based at Highfield Grange, Bubwith."

City Screen will be showing Sometimes Always Never (12A) from Friday in an initial week-long run for Carl Hunter's film starring Bill Nighy, Jenny Agutter, Sam Riley, Alice Lowe and Tim McInnerny.

Based on the short story Triple Word Score by scriptwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce, it tells the story of a family that has an exceptional Scrabble vocabulary but cannot communicate with each other.

Nighy plays the father, Alan, a man in his sixties, who, like everyone his life, has been touched by a bit of tragedy (one of his sons went missing in his late teens), and disappointment (he has a very distant relationship with his other son and his grandson). Unlike most people, however, Alan believes that all this can be put right.

Monstrously insensitive, Alan barges into his adult son’s home and life, trying to make everyone have more fun, while at the same time being utterly oblivious to the hurt and chaos he causes. He coerces his grandson into playing Scrabble for money; he acquires a new girlfriend; he becomes obsessed with the idea that his missing son can be found and is communicating to him through online word games.

The odd thing is that although he is a monster, the people around him really are becoming happier and more self confident, but can Alan make himself happier too? Can he find his missing son?

Spanning 91 minutes, Sometimes Always Never is described as "intriguing, odd, warm and funny and so much more than a play on words". City Screen will have screenings at 12.45pm and 6pm on Friday; 1.20pm and 8.30pm, Saturday; 12 noon and 5.20pm, Sunday; 2.05pm and 6.40pm, Monday; 1.15pm, Tuesday; 1.20pm and 8.35pm, Wednesday, and 6pm, Thursday. Tickets are on sale on 0871 902 5747 or at picturehouses.com/.

YORKSHIRE Bach Choir presents Mozart & Haydn In Salzburg on June 22 at St Michael le Belfrey, York.

"The sound of music is synonymous with Salzburg, a city that has always been a celebrated centre for music making," says conductor Peter Seymour. "In this concert, the splendours of Church and State in 18th century Salzburg are heard in music by the two great masters of the age, Haydn and and Mozart.".

Haydn's featured mass setting is nicknamed the "Little Organ Mass", almost certainly because it contains an extended solo for organ in the Benedictus movement. Although there is no evidence that Joseph Haydn ever visited Salzburg, his brother Michael Haydn performed this particular mass in the city.

The rest of the 7.30pm programme is filled with music by Salzburg’s most famous son, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. His Vesperae Solennes de Confessore, or Solemn Vespers, with its famous movement Laudate Dominum showcasing a soprano solo melody, will be performed alongside Mozart's festive setting of the Te Deum and some rarely heard Mozart mass settings.

"It's great to finish our 40th anniversary year with a lively programme that reflects the energetic, unique minds of Mozart and Haydn," says Peter. "Accompanying the choir will be a pair of violins, cello and organ: an intimate group for which both composers write with considerable skill. To give the singers a rest, it will also be fantastic to hear the Yorkshire Baroque Soloists alone playing a selection of Mozart’s Church Sonatas. Tickets are on sale on 01904 658338, at ncem.co.uk or on the door.

Charles Hutchinson