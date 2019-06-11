YORK-based IT company PowerON is hosting a free seminar this month to guide IT professionals through the process of upgrading to Windows 10, which all workplaces need to do by the start of 2020.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that from January 14, 2020, it will no longer support Windows 7, which crucially includes producing security updates for the software.

IT automation specialist PowerON, which specialises in helping organisations simplify IT operations and improving user experience, is one of only eight Microsoft Elite partners in the UK and a number of its team are classed as Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs), due to them continually sharing their specialist knowledge with the global IT community.

During the seminar, on June 26, at Manchester’s Malmaison Hotel, the team will share their experiences of moving to the new operating system, highlight potential pitfalls and detail how to maximise the benefits of Windows 10. The event will be tailored towards IT teams in organisations with between 250 and 70,000 employees and anyone interested in attending can reserve a place now.

Philip Mercer, from PowerON, which has its headquarters off Bishopthorpe Road, said: “The reality is that many IT teams are cautious about deploying Windows 10 due to the changes it introduces based on a regular update expectation. However, with Windows 7’s end of life fast approaching, and new hardware no longer supporting the product it’s no longer a viable or secure option.

“Time is quickly running out to migrate to Windows 10, and so taking lessons from others that have already made the transition can help organisations accelerate their transition. The reality is that also Windows 10 doesn’t have to be complicated, so taking a focused approach around the image, apps, deployment tooling and methodology can give customers a confident plan to drive forwards.”

He added: “Although upgrading operating systems can seem like a daunting prospect, and many IT professionals had issues migrating from Windows XP to 7, it doesn’t have to be a complex process and specialist solutions and approaches are now available to automate and accelerate large parts of the process in organisations across large numbers of users.”

PowerON is already working with organisations across the legal, retail, manufacturing, engineering and financial industries, as well as the NHS, local government and education sectors, that are migrating to Windows 10. Philip commented: “This seminar will enable our Microsoft experts to share their experiences, highlight the tools available to streamline the process and it will also include sections on potential issues surrounding Windows 10, guidance on structuring the transition programme and security. However, there are limited places available, so anyone interested in attending should register now.”

The seminar will run from 9am to 12.30pm on June 26. Anyone wanting further information or to register to attend should visit www.poweronplatforms.com