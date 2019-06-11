ANGELA Barnes has had her fill of the news. Anxious, depressed and fatigued, she is bored of Brexit and tired of Trump, and as the world goes to hell in a handcart, this natural pessimist is fed up of commentating on it all as it happens.

However, can comedian Barnes find it in herself to accentuate the positive, look on the bright side and pop on her rose-tinted specs to make the bad stuff go away? "Just for a little bit? Like maybe for an hour?" she wonders.