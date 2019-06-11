ANGELA Barnes has had her fill of the news. Anxious, depressed and fatigued, she is bored of Brexit and tired of Trump, and as the world goes to hell in a handcart, this natural pessimist is fed up of commentating on it all as it happens.
However, can comedian Barnes find it in herself to accentuate the positive, look on the bright side and pop on her rose-tinted specs to make the bad stuff go away? "Just for a little bit? Like maybe for an hour?" she wonders.
Or is Barnes better off confronting the horrible stuff and laughing in its ugly face? Find out her answer at The Wardrobe, Leeds, on June 19, in her Edinburgh Fringe hit Rose Tinted: a night of stand-up and stories from a woman who is, like the rest of us, only trying to live her life as she seeks a taste of ignorant bliss.
Tickets for this 7pm show are on sale via thewardrobe.co.uk/events.