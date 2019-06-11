YORK Marina was the perfect location for the launch of the new York Business Community Network, set up by York College’s business development unit.

The network aims to bring key businesses in York and the surrounding area together, with a view to working collaboratively on local business initiatives.

Stewart Leahy, Yorkshire Powerhouse attended. He said: "As a regular networker, it was great to gather so many businesses in such a unique location and make new contacts. I’m very much looking forward to the next Network gathering!"

Peter Dunn, Training Manager at Bettys and Taylors was delighted to join the new Network, said: “The location and the great welcome from both York College and York Marina was a useful platform for enjoyable discussions with other companies from the region. Bettys and Taylors have worked closely with York College for a number of years and it is good to have an opportunity to also share this with other organisations through this type of event on a regular basis. These kind of events are a fantastic opportunity to share ideas and learn from other organisations.”

Thomas Owen, General Manager at the Waterfront Café Bar at York Marina said: “More than 50 delegates enjoyed freshly brewed coffee, tea and orange juice to accompany their bacon sandwiches. The event was full of positive energy, great networking opportunities and lively early morning chatter all wrapped up with a mini cruise on the Ouse.”

York College is looking for more local businesses to host further networking events from September through to June 2020, for either a breakfast, afternoon or early evening event. Contact: businessdevelopment@yorkcollege.ac.uk