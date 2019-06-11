Review: The Rocky Horror Show, Grand Opera House, York, until Saturday. Box office: 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york

THIS reviewer’s eyes are shining. This week, there is a creature living and breathing under the roof of the Grand Opera House and it is a thing of beauty. This greenhorn writer’s first experience of Richard O'Brien's musical The Rocky Horror Show was something else.

Every member of the ensemble, from the lead performers, to the virtuoso pianist in the interval, has put their heart and soul into this creation. And it has paid off.

Of course, the star is Stephen Webb, who delivers a subtle, nuanced and incredibly powerful performance as Dr Frank N Furter. Around him, everyone gives a personal, well-placed interpretation of some seriously iconic roles, from Joanne Clifton's Janet to Steve Punt's Narrator. When a show’s boots are as big as these are, it takes some panache to fill them, and with this cast the boots are overflowing.

The beauty of this living and breathing creature is how it is much more than what you see on stage. The astounding lighting, sound effects, slick scene changes, and frankly fantastic casting together form what is an absolutely intoxicating experience, which is torn apart wonderfully by the enthusiastic audience's shout-outs.

Review by Ela Portnoy