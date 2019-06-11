A MAN has been knocked unconscious in a late-night assault in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened between Rougier Street and Station Road at about 4.15am on Sunday.

A spokesperson said the victim, approximately 30-40 years of age and believed to be from the York area, was punched twice to the head and knocked unconscious for a few minutes, and suffered bleeding to his nose.

"The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20s, with blond/ginger hair with facial hair,"they said.

"He was also wearing a black zip-up jacket with light blue and black trainers.

"A man has been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The spokesperson said police were requesting the public’s assistance in helping to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from a black taxi cab seen driving when the victim fell to the ground after being punched to the head. We are also appealing for the victim to come forward to be spoken to regarding the assault."

*Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Investigator Ginny Oche, email ginny.oche@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190103778.