WORKERS at the National Railway Museum are to vote in a ballot on industrial action in a dispute over pay.
Union Prospect said its members at the National Railway Museum in York, Science Museum and Blythe House in London, National Collections Centre in Wroughton, Wiltshire, Science & Industry Museum in Manchester, and National Science & Media Museum in Bradford will vote in the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of action.
The union said the move followed the imposition of a below-inflation pay rise of 1.5%, claiming that workers had suffered a 13% real-terms pay cut since 2010.
Prospect negotiations officer Sharon Brown said: "Our members in the Science Museum Group love what they do but they cannot carry on with year after year of real-terms pay cuts.
"How can they be expected to provide stability for their families under these conditions? The Science Museum is one of the top tourist attractions in the country - people will be astonished at how poorly its staff are paid.
"For years our members' pay has risen by less than inflation and the imposition this year of yet another below-inflation, 1.5% pay rise is especially galling when the director has seen his pay increase by a third in just four years.
"At the bottom of the pay scale workers are unacceptably still earning well below the Real Living Wage."
