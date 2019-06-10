THE Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, celebrates his 70th birthday today.

On their Twitter account The Diocese of York said the archbishop was born on this day in 1949 in Uganda.

The Archbishop is the second most senior figure in the Church of England and lead the Diocese of York, which has 600 Church of England churches from the Humber northwards to the Tees, and from the Yorkshire coast westwards to the A1.

The Archbishop is additionally the Primate of the northern dioceses of the Church of England, comprising the Province of York.

Dr Sentamu, is to retire from his job in June next year and a successor has yet to be appointed.

Thanks be to God for Archbishop of York Dr @JohnSentamu, born on this day in 1949 in Uganda, and for his ongoing ministry and witness to the saving love of Jesus Christ in the world. Happy Birthday! #YorkCofE #DioceseofYork #ArchbishopofYork pic.twitter.com/QAhXIPg0UU — Diocese of York (@DioceseOfYork) June 10, 2019

A meeting to discuss the requirements for the role will take place at The Belfrey Hall off Stonegate from 7.30pm to 9pm on Monday, June 17, with everyone welcome.

People will be able to meet the Prime Minister’s appointments secretary, Edward Chaplin, and the Archbishops’ secretary for appointments, Caroline Boddington, and comment on the needs of the post and the qualities required.

Organisers say views expressed at the meeting form part of a wider consultation which will feed into the Crown Nominations Commission.

This will in turn recommend a name to the Prime Minister to submit to the Queen.