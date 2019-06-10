A 60-HOUR weather warning for heavy and prolonged rainfall in York and North Yorkshire - possibly causing disruptive flooding - comes into force at midnight.
The Met Office's 'yellow warning' lasts until noon on Thursday and says there is a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Train and bus services could also be delayed or cancelled and there is a small chance of some communities becoming cut off by flooded roads.
Forecasters say a slow-moving front which will stay stuck over the region is to blame for the wet weather, with the heaviest and most prolonged spell of rain expected to fall on Wednesday in York.
Although Thursday is expected to be drier, there could still be heavy or thundery downpours.
Forecasters are holding out some hope of sunnier, drier and warmer summer weather in York, but not until later in June, when high pressure is expected to build over Europe and keep rain-bearing Atlantic depressions to the north-west of the UK.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment