A JURY has acquitted a 25-year-old York man of 14 sexual charges involving a child.

Ashley Gordon Thomas, of Ascot Way, Acomb, faced three charges of attempted rape, four of sexual assault, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, two of sexual activity with a child and two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at York Crown Court.

All the charges related to a time when he was in his teens. The alleged victim was some years younger than him.

It was the second time he had stood trial on the charges. A different jury failed to reach verdicts in November.