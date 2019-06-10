STUDENTS at York College are getting ready to go public with this years creative show.

The vocational exhibition includes work from students studying the art and design diploma and extended diplomas in art and design, as well as foundation diploma students progressing to prestigious art schools and university destinations.

Course leader, Angela Newdick, said: “There is so much diversity in the show this year, with an incredible selection of ambitious work. There’s lots of cross-over from the different art and design disciplines, as is reflected in industry currently. The students have produced some fantastic work and we are extremely proud of them all.”

The vocational exhibition opens with a private view on Thursday June 13 and runs from Friday June 14 – Wednesday June 19 (10am – 5pm), including Saturday June 15 (10am – 12noon). Here are some examples of work by foundation diploma post level 3 students:

Bronia Gardner, 59, travels from Durham, four days a week, to study the foundation diploma at York College. Her three large historical black and white photographs, used for social documentation, show how it was in Eastern Poland in 1938. However, Bronia’s research shows, as with social media today, the photographs only show what people wanted to see, but the threads she has pulled through the photograph show the reality and truth from that time, they pull the past and present together. Bronia has an unconditional offer to study an MA in fine art at the University of Leeds.

Lara Mattinson,19, and formerly of Huntington School is progressing to Nottingham Trent University to study Product & Furniture Design. Her work comes from her initial confusion about her final project and she decided to use her thoughts to put her work together like a puzzle, using different shapes, strong colours and ideas.

Mhairi Maxwell,19, and formerly of Ripon Grammar School, has an immersive piece exploring the expanded field of painting. Mhairi created an environment for people to experience painting in different ways eg; sculpture and installation. In September she will continue her passion for painting at Edinburgh College of Art.

Ellie Ibbotson,18, and formerly of King James School, Knaresborough, progressed from the two year extended diploma art and design Level 3 course at York College to the one year foundation diploma. She said: “My work is an exploration of materiality and making, working with shapes and patterns linked to periods of anxiety I experienced. I restricted the shapes through different materials and then contradicted them. I also utilised the space to see how an audience navigates my work.” Ellie will study a degree in intermedia at Edinburgh College of Art.

Christabel Genn, 22, has experienced all types of art & design whilst on the course, before specialising in Illustration. For the Creative Show Christabel has created a celebration of all her favourite characters from paintings over the centuries. She will be studying Illustration at Edinburgh College of Art.

Rob Baxter, head of art and design at York College said: “The impressive work in this year’s Show is nothing short of amazing. There is so much talent on display and our students excel in every creative discipline. I am so proud of all the staff and students who have contributed to this year’s Show and urge people to come along to see the work for themselves.”

Further exhibitions feature work from the College’s BA (Hons) Degree courses in Contemporary Craft, Fashion Design & Production and Graphic Design, which will take place at York St John University: Private View on Friday, June 14 (6pm – 8pm) and running from Saturday, June 15 – Thursday June 20 (10am – 5pm).

The final exhibition of the Creative Show has the very best work from students studying A-levels in Fine Art, Photography and Textiles and students studying Access courses in Creative Art, Design and Media. The exhibition, in the Art & Design studios at York College, has a Private View is on Thursday June 27 (6pm – 8pm) and then from Friday 28th June – Wednesday, July 3 (10am – 5pm), including Saturday, June 29 (10am – 12noon).