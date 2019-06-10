AN Independent, autistic friendly, film that was videoed and produced in York will soon be available to view on Amazon.

The Atticus McLaren Mysteries: Murder at the Museum, follows the misadventures of an autistic museum technician from York, who becomes a detective for the city and will be available on Amazon Prime, and to purchase, from June 20.

The movie is an adaptation of the book, written by the American author, Spring Horton.

Executive Producer of the film, Elizabeth Lockwood, 43 from York, said that she wanted to make the film for her son, who has autism, to help showcase the disorder as a gift.

Mrs Lockwood, who also stars in the film as Detective Bruce Barnes, met novelist, Mrs Horton at university. She said she loved the book after first reading it felt and thought that it would offer a different perspective of autism than what is usually conveyed in Hollywood movies.

She said: “My son was diagnosed with autism 2016, and so I was interested when my friend, Spring, told me that the hero in her novel was autistic.

“She had wanted to have her novel made into a film but she didn’t want it to be the usual kind of Hollywood film - too big, too noisy and, basically, sensory overload - so she decided to do it herself.

“As an actor by trade, I know a lot of great actors around York so we thought this was the ideal place to shoot the film.

“We have spent the past year in Malton, Old Malton and York creating this film. It has been a wonderful experience and we are excited for others to see it.

Mrs Lockwood added that the film is autism-friendly, with certain modifications to the communication methods in the film to help with the viewing.