TWO motorcyclists have died in a head-on crash in North Yorkshire.

Police said the accident happened at 11.50am yesterday on the B1257 near Chop Gate, north of Helmsley.

"A silver Aprilia motorcycle being ridden by a 56-year-old man was travelling south towards Helmsley when it was involved in a collision with a silver and black, Norton Triton motorcycle, ridden by a 63-year-old man which was travelling in the opposite direction," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

They said both riders, who were both from Teesside, died at the scene of the collision.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the B1257 between Helmsley and Stokesley on Sunday morning and saw either of the motorcycles prior to the incident, or witnessed the collision itself to come forward," they said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the officer in case TC1415 Laura Cleary or the Lead Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant 1658 Kirsten Aldridge from the Major Collision Investigation Team at Thirsk, email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

The road was closed to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and for collision investigators to examine the scene, and finally reopened at about 6pm.