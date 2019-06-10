SELBY Police Station is to be sold off, with staff set to be relocated to the town's Civic Centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the front counter service for the force in Selby will move from the old police station on Portholme Road to the Civic Centre on Doncaster Road on Wednesday.

The force added that this change of front counter venue is part of a planned relocation, which will see all of the Selby policing team move across from the old police station to the Civic Centre before the end of June.

Once empty, the old police station will be put on the market, the force said.

At the Civic Centre, the police front counter will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

It will continue to be staffed by specialist police personnel and will offer the same range of services, including taking reports of incidents and crimes and general policing inquiries.

Superintendent Lindsey Robson, North Yorkshire Police's area commander for York and Selby said: "We'd like to reassure everyone that our front counter service isn't changing - it's simply moving a mile down the road.

"We're delighted to be going into the Civic Centre, which is a much more modern and accessible building, and we look forward to providing the same high level of service to the public from our new Selby location, which is just a mile away."