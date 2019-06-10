THE westbound M62 will be completely closed next weekend, causing delays for any motorists wanting to cross the Pennines from Yorkshire.
Highways England says it will be carrying out essential repair work from 8pm on Friday until 5am next Monday, leading to the full closure of the westbound motorway.
It says drivers should expect delays of at least 30 minutes but the work will improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use the important trans-Pennine route every day.
A spokesman said Ardsley Railway Bridge, which sits between junctions 29 and 28 of the westbound M62, needs to be re-waterproofed to maintain the bridge and prevent it from deteriorating. "Waterproofing a bridge protects the concrete from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt." he said.
"To minimise the impact of the closure on drivers in the region, the work has been scheduled to take place during the summer when traffic flows are lower and when there are no major events taking place in the city.
"By shutting the westbound carriageway fully at the weekend, Highways England’s team of engineers can work around the clock to complete the repairs as quickly as possible."
