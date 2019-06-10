FRIENDS of a missing man who is believed to have been in York are appealing for information to help find him.
Alex Jackson, 25, from Hull, took a train to York on May 30 and told friends he was in the city just before they all lost contact with him on Friday.
One of his friend's, Meg Ryans, said: "We're all worried sick about him. We haven't heard off him in days.
"The police have been informed."
Alex is described as 5ft 11ins, skinny, curly dark red/purple hair on the top and brown on the sides with a short beard.
Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101.
