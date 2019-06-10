EMERGENCY services were called to the River Ouse in York yesterday (June 9) and removed a dead sheep from the water.
A York-based officer, @PC541NYP wrote on Twitter that people may have noticed some activity down near the riverside by Skeldergate Bridge at lunchtime.
"Following a call from a passer-by, we located a deceased animal that got caught up in the river debris," the officer said.
"The presence of officers & @NorthYorksFire attracted some attention.
"The environment agency/relevant contacts were spoken to at the time and the incident was quickly resolved."
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called out at around 12.30pm to assist police in recovering the body of a sheep from the river.
A spokesperson for the service commented: "Crews secured the body of a sheep to the bridge and left in hands of police."
