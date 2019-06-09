A YELLOW weather warning has been extended - with heavy rain set to hit York and North Yorkshire earlier than first predicted.
The Met Office warning initially feared the region would be hit by prolonged rain - and the possibility of flooding - from Wednesday, June 12, until Thursday.
However, that warning has now been extended to include Tuesday.
It says: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."