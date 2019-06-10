FOR the first time in 10 years North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting new full-time firefighters.
From today, the service will be running an awareness campaign before the application window opens on July 1.
Chief Fire Officer Andrew Bordie said: “We constantly recruit on-call firefighters. Over recent years some of those, along with transferring firefighters from other services, have joined as whole-time firefighters. It’s been 10 years since we last welcomed applications from the public for whole-time firefighters.
“The role of a modern day firefighter is very varied, it’s much more than just attending emergency incidents. It’s also about educating communities about safety, engaging with people, and delivering activities and events. We need people who are caring, compassionate and creative, who enjoy working as part of a team and who want to make a truly positive difference to people."
There will be several employment events over the coming weeks in York.
Anybody interested in joining the fire service can attend an open day at York Fire Station, in Kent Street, on June 14 or June 24.
To find out more, visit, https://bit.ly/2IyEy1t.