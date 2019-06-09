Financial sector jobs in Yorkshire grew by more than 17 per cent last year, beating London and the South East.

According to a new report by TheCityUk, jobs in the financial sector increased in Yorkshire by 24,000 between 2017 and 2018, whilst jobs in London and the South East, fell by 1.3 per cent, but still created10,000 jobs, and 11.4 per cent, creating 32,000 jobs, respectively in the same period.