Financial sector jobs in Yorkshire grew by more than 17 per cent last year, beating London and the South East.
According to a new report by TheCityUk, jobs in the financial sector increased in Yorkshire by 24,000 between 2017 and 2018, whilst jobs in London and the South East, fell by 1.3 per cent, but still created10,000 jobs, and 11.4 per cent, creating 32,000 jobs, respectively in the same period.
The report. entitled, 'Enabling growth across the UK 2019’, adds that the Yorkshire financial and related professional services industry remains strong, accounting for 6.5 per cent of regional employment and contributing £9bn to the British Economy.
In its report, TheCityUK outlines 15 policy recommendations to help bolster the industry’s future success right across the country. These focus on continued collaboration between industry, regulators, and local and policymakers to ensure that the business environment continues to support industry and UK competitiveness.
Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said: “This industry is vital for job creation and driving economic output to all parts of the UK, as well as contributing billions in tax revenue. London is central to the UK’s strong position, but it is clear that the many thriving regional and national centres are an essential part of its success – Yorkshire a particular case in point. But, this should not be taken for granted. Ensuring the industry’s future as a national asset will require a concerted effort. This includes more regionally focused policies and initiatives, a greater focus on developing specialist centres and sectors, a more competitive business environment and enhanced engagement between government and industry.”