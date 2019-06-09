VISITORS to Castle Howard today (Sunday) can observe birds of prey and a jousting display as part of a medieval themed weekend.
The Knights of Royal England will be entertaining crowds as they charge full tilt and battle each other in one on one combat, whilst falconer Ben Potter offers a show including vultures and even a bald eagle.
The jousting matches can be viewed from 12.30pm, before the day concludes with a tournament at 4pm. Meanwhile, the bird show is on at 12pm, and again at 2.30pm.
A spokesman for Castle Howard said that the event is something for all the family.
She said: "The weather is much better today so come on down to watch our knights battle against one another and witness a magical birds display."
To find out more, visit https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/DB/whats-on-view/knights-of-royal-england-jousting-tournaments.