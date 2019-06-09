THOUSANDS of spectators turned out to watch one of England’s most eccentric and entertaining charity events – the Great Knaresborough Bed Race.

Saturday's event saw teams carry a bed along a route which takes in the centre of the market town and its gorge before crossing the River Nidd.

The race has been held in the North Yorkshire market town every year on the second Saturday in June since 1966.

Teams of six pushers with a bed-ridden passenger take part in a timed race over a 3km course.

GH Brooks won the 2019 Great Knaresborough Bed Race on Saturday, making it back-to-back successes after the team's first ever triumph in 2018.

Knaresborough Striders Men finished second and Ripon Runners Men came in third.

A race spokesperson said: "Course conditions, especially a high and fast-flowing river, had an affect on times.

"The winners were the only team to come in under 14 minutes, and the second-placed team were the only other squad to finish in under 15 minutes.

"A few days rain leading up to the event and a sudden downpour just before the start contributed to conditions being slippery underfoot and make difficult slicks of the banks for the exit from the River Nidd."

Ripon Runners Girls was the fastest female team, Flying Pullman was the speediest mixed team and Forest School was the quickest new team.

JPz Mini Disciples of Fitness won the junior award, and Welly Wheelies was the fastest junior mixed team.

Richard Taylor Runners was a first-time winner of the "much coveted" best dressed bed trophy and GH Brooks Pannal Mashups was the most entertaining team winner.

The spokesperson added: "Despite the rain which fell around the middle of the day, thousands still turned out to watch and a wonderful family day was enjoyed by all."