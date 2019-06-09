VISITORS to a York village will come face to face with both heroes and villains as the annual Wistow Scarecrow Festival continues today.

This year more than 50 scarecrows are on display dressed as everything from a movie hero to a comic book villain.

Organiser Ella Garrett said that despite the terrible weather yesterday, it has so far been another successful year.

She said: "The theme this year is heroes and villains and our village have really stepped up their scarecrow game

"The scarecrow festival raises money for the Wistow Church and Chapel and any other village projects we can support too.

"We’ve had everything from donkey rides and unicorn makeovers to martial art demonstrations and circus skills today, along with an amazing 53 scarecrows on a trail around the village for everyone to enjoy.

"Today, we have the Frei Compagnie coming who are a medieval re-enactment group and are doing archery too for anyone who fancies a go.

"If you enjoy crafts we also have a fabulous craft fair running again which is a great way to support the local businesses in the community."

To find out more about todays events, visit the Facebook page - @WistowScarecrowFestival.