A MAN has been captured on CCTV urinating on a police van.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Clifford Street, York.

The force added that the man urinated on the van while officers were dealing with another incident.

In a tweet, they said: "If you think it's acceptable to urinate on a police van whilst officers are busy dealing with something else... make sure you're not in view of CCTV for all of the FCR (force control room) to see."

No further details were available.