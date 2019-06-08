A YELLOW warning has been issued for heavy prolonged rain in York and North Yorkshire next week, which could lead to localised flooding.
The Met Office warning, which runs throughout Wednesday and until noon on Thursday, says there is a chance that heavy prolonged rain could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.
It warns: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services."
It says spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.
Meanwhile, tomorrow is expected to be a huge improvement on the heavy rain showers which swept the region today, with sunny spells forecast.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment