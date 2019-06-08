STAFF members from a local company in York have cycled the equivalent of John O’Groats to Rome for charity.
Employers at York's technical solutions company, TSP Projects, set out on a mission to cycle the equivalent of John O’Groats to Lands End for charity using stationary bikes, but the team got so carried away they made it all the way to Rome.
Using six static bikes, the staff took in turns to cycle from 30 minutes up to an hour each clocking up an impressive 1,400 miles.
The stationary cycle was in aid of The Princes Trust charity and also helped celebrate the companies Sustainability Week, promoting and highlighting sustainable activity and the ways in which staff can be more aware of their impact on the environment.
Suzanne Walker, HR Director at TSP Projects, said: “We are delighted to be hosting such a fun event for the staff here at TSP Projects to promote cycling to work whilst raising money for such a good cause. The event is part of our sustainability week when we will be launching our new CSR policy and continuing to embed sustainability into the culture of our company from design to build and beyond.”
Other activities are also taking place this week, which include on-site bike services for all staff, daily talks from external speakers, occupational health checks for all staff, food, and clothes bank collections and a fun prize-filled quiz.