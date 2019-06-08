A homeless man was allegedly assaulted in York earlier today (Saturday).

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to Stonegate at about 3pm by staff at the House of the Trembling Madness after a group of men assaulted a homeless man outside the bar.

The force said: "Staff from the House of the Trembling madness asked a group of males to leave due to their aggressive behaviour.

"As they left they grabbed a homeless man's bag and started hitting him with it.

"Officers are now at the scene and the issue has been dealt with."