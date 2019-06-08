POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a 26-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Phillipa Fenton, from Bridlington, was last seen on Monday, May 20, and was reported missing on Wednesday, May 22.
Humberside Police said that while there has been contact since then, officers want to locate her to ensure she is safe and well.
A spokesperson said: "Officers would ask anyone who believes they know where missing 26-year-old Phillipa Fenton from Bridlington may be, or anyone who has seen her, to please get in touch with police."
The spokesperson added: "It’s believed Phillipa may have travelled to Newcastle, however she may still be in the Bridlington area."
Phillipa is approximately 5ft tall and of a slim build with dark brown, shoulder length hair.
If you can help, please call police on 101, quoting log number 442 of 22 May 2019.