ADVENTURE enthusiast Bear Grylls is looking for North Yorkshire's next fittest fanatic.

Be Military Fit with Bear Grylls is leading the hunt for two hundred fitness fans from Yorkshire to take part in a special one-off adventure event with the aim of raising funds for Royal British Legion Industries a charity celebrating 100 years of providing employment, homes and welfare support for wounded military veterans.

The British Legion has joined forces with Be Military Fit with Bear Grylls to launch Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge, a mass participation event taking place at 20 locations around the UK on Saturday, September 28th, including Rawcliffe Country Park, York.

The event will see participants put to the ultimate military fitness test. Be Military Fit has worked with military leaders to create the most authentic experience possible, featuring the toughest, military training drills and the highest level of physical and mental challenge.

Organisers are aiming to recruit 100 participants at each location, each targeted with raising £100 towards the British Legions Centenary Appeal.

Bear Grylls said: “Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge is the perfect opportunity for people from all over the UK to grab their work-out gear – along with a few friends – and take part in a truly unique, military-style work-out, all the while raising money for one of the country’s leading veterans’ charities.

“Royal British Legion Industries offers a genuine lifeline to the country’s most vulnerable veterans. So we at BMF are incredibly proud to have joined forces with them during their centenary year to help raise funds for their crucial services.”

If you think you have got what it takes, visit www.Britains-bravest.eventbrite.com/