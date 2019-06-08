THOUSANDS of people have turned out to support Pride weekend, despite the dire weather conditions.

The parade kicked off at 12pm as people marched through Parliament Street, over Ouse Bridge, along Skeldergate and down Bishopthorpe Road towards the Knavesmire, where the celebrations will continue.

Chairman of York Pride, Greg Stephenson, said the turnout is not yet known, however, he was ecstatic with the numbers considering the weather conditions.

He said: "I am so very, very, very happy with the number of people turning out given the rain.

"It just shows how much people love and want to support Pride weekend.

"I saw a lot of support from people who weren't part of the parade also, which is a great sign."

Marco Corrado, a volunteer and coach for Aviva, said: "Our flag this year is all about cherishing community.

"We have expanded pride this year to incorporate every person, no matter sex, ethnicity, gender.

"It is fantastic and we are so proud to carry this flag in the parade."

Sarah Jones, from York, said: "It is a magnificent turnout.

"The weather never hurt anyone and I love to dance in the rain.

"I can't wait to see Gareth Gates. It is such a wonderful day."

The celebrations will continue into the afternoon, with Gareth Gates set to perform later on, and into the evening as York Pride will be hosting its official after party at Mansion Nightclub, in Micklegate; where both Pink and Kylie Minogue tribute acts are set to perform.