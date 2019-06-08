A PRE-school in York is fundraising to help purchase a new building that will help aid children's development.
The Little Badgers Pre-school, in York, are undertaking several fundraising tasks to help raise £100,000 that will go towards a new building.
Committee chairman, Kerrie Barrow, said: "In order to maintain the high standard of childcare we offer, we need to purchase a new building that will help the children and develop in a fun and interesting way. Some of our staff are set to walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks, along with the Head Teacher and several other parents, to help raise funds for the building.
"Tesco have kindly offered to donate water and snacks for our check points."
"We are also hosting several other fundraisers such as raffles and quiz nights with local businesses.
"The build would help benefit our children by providing a stimulating safe and secure educational experience that gives them the best possible preparation for starting school."
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/littlebadgers