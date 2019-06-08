POLICE are appealing for information after a cricket club was damage in York.

The incident happened Ovington Cricket Club, on York Knavesmire, between May 31 and the early hours of June 1.

The force said that several cricket score boards were damaged and some panels were ripped off.

In a statement, they said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about who was responsible or would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the damage being caused."

If you have information that could assist the investigation, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Ellison. You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190081649