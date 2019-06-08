CLIMATE activists are hosting an assembly later this month to discuss the next steps towards achieving a zero carbon York.

Extinction Rebellion York is inviting residents to Demand A Future – a forum on Climate Emergency, at York, Explore on Museum Street from 4 pm until 11 pm on June 21.

The group hopes that the assembly will help create an opportunity for groups and individuals to work towards building a sustainable future for all in the city.

A spokesman for the group said: "Following the declaration of a climate emergency by City of York Council, Extinction Rebellion York is reaching out to the local community to begin gathering a vision of what a zero carbon York might look like.

"Demand A Future has two simple aims: to consider how we can work together without constraints to respond to the climate emergency and to

broaden the awareness of climate justice by bringing different local organisations and people

together. The forum will culminate in a list of tangible goals which will then be presented to

the council."

"We are inviting residents, faith groups and organisations from across the city to come along to a free evening of activities and expert talks and to have their voices heard in a People’s Assembly.

"The event will involve workshops and stalls from organisations including Stockholm Environment Institute, Real Scientists, Converge York, Edible York, Abundance York and Stand Up To Racism."

Endorsing the assembly, the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, said: “It is our shared

human calling to care for the earth and each other with the love that God has for his creation

and in the sure hope of its restoration, and I fully support any movement to increase

peaceful collaboration to that end.”

Mark Matthews, the coordinator of Extinction Rebellion York, said: “A declaration of a climate

emergency and commitment to carbon neutrality was only the start. It means nothing if it's

not followed up with concrete action. Demand A Future will be an opportunity for local

people to get involved in demanding what action needs to be taken and imagining what an

ecologically and socially just future in York looks like.”