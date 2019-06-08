KEEN cyclists can pedal to the metal today as a new competition launches in York.
The York Omnium Festival of Cycling is a new event cycling contest, which begins today at York Sport Village near Grimston Bar, York
The event, which begins at 1 pm today, is designed for everyone who enjoys bike racing but is frustrated by the ‘blink and miss’ experience of roadside races.
Organiser, Toby Marks, said: "Cyclists can compete on a purpose-built 1km cycle circuit, over three race formats, including a sprints race, break-aways, and tactical power-plays.
"Visitors can also enjoy a healthy selection of food trucks, a hearty dose of local beverages and a music sound system."
For more information, visit www.yorkomnium.com.