THE Press and its journalists have been shortlisted in several categories in a regional media awards contest.
Dan Bean, former crime reporter, who recently left the newspaper to work in Leeds, has been shortlisted for Best News Reporter in the O2 Media Awards for Yorkshire & Humberside.
Helen Mead, who works for the Bradford Telegraph & Argus but also writes a column for The Press, has been shortlisted in the Best Writer category.
A special supplement produced to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which brought an end to the First World War, has been shortlisted for Best Special Publication.
The 48-page supplement was sold in November, with 10 pence from every copy sold going to the Royal British Legion.
It featured several front pages from the then Yorkshire Evening Press during the war, and also the ‘night Zeppelin terror came to York,’ telling how an unexpected raid by a giant airship left homes destroyed in streets such as Upper Price Street and Kyme Street and left nine dead and 40 injured when 18 bombs were dropped on the terrified city.
The winners of the awards contest will be announced at a presentation evening at Elland Road, home of Leeds United Football Club, on July 4.