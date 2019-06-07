POLICE who appealed for three men to come forward to help with an investigation into the death of a man in a York river say they have now been located.

The Press reported last week how North Yorkshire Police had issued CCTV images of the men who might be able to assist in officers' inquiries into an incident in which Steven O'Neill, 29, of The Wirral, drowned in the River Ouse while on a night out in the city centre.