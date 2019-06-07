POLICE who appealed for three men to come forward to help with an investigation into the death of a man in a York river say they have now been located.
The Press reported last week how North Yorkshire Police had issued CCTV images of the men who might be able to assist in officers' inquiries into an incident in which Steven O'Neill, 29, of The Wirral, drowned in the River Ouse while on a night out in the city centre.
Steven was one of five people to die in York's rivers during a grim three week period in April.
Police said then that officers believed the men shown in the images were in the King’s Staith area in the minutes leading up to the incident in which Mr O'Neill entered the river.
The force said officers believed they could have important information that could assist their investigation into the events that led up to his death, and urged any of the men who recognised themselves from the images, or anyone who thought they might know the men, to contact police.
The force has now said in a short statement that the men featuring in the appeal had now been located, adding: "There are no further updates at present... North Yorkshire Police thanks the media for their assistance with this appeal."
Police have said that an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) remained ongoing after the case was referred to it by the force 'due to police contact with Steven prior to his death.'
