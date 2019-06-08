PRIDE preparations have been in full swing as people prepare to parade rainbow flags through the streets of York today.

Up to 10,000 participants are expected to depart from York Minster at midday and march towards York Racecourse in celebration of LGBT equality and inclusivity.

Despite the bleak weather forecasts, Chair of York Pride, Greg Stephenson, said he was hopeful that the headline performance from popstar Gareth Gates would bring a spirited atmosphere to the day.

He said: “With over 120 traders ascending onto Knavesmire it promises to be an amazing day. Gareth Gates will also be performing at the Knavesmire so be sure to get down early.

“We are incredibly excited. Over the last few years Pride has grown immensely, and it is now a key date in York’s calendar each year. It’s fantastic to see so many people come out and support the LGBT community, and for the city to provide a space for people to express themselves freely, without fear of intimidation or ridicule.

“LGBT rights have progressed over time, but as recent national media stories such as the debates about LGBT education in schools, and the horrific homophobic attack that has taken place on a London bus this week highlight, there is still a long way to go for full equality.”

The parade is expected to arrive at the racecourse for 1pm before musical guests such as Gareth Gates, Bang Bang Romeo and Eva Iglesias take to the stage.

Meanwhile, the Mansion House, on St Helen's Square will also be illuminated in rainbow colours and flying the Pride rainbow flag to highlight the city’s support for York Pride.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “I’m delighted that the city is showing its support for York Pride, because I am proud to live in a city which respects equality and diversity.”

To find out more, visit https://yorkpride.org.uk/